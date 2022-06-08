$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 million. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,306.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $5.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.69 million, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $6.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 8,325.47% and a negative return on equity of 191.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

BBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,838. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

