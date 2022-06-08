$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 1,818,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

