20,400 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 28,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

