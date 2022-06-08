20,705 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6,998.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 762,927 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 143,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,673,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

