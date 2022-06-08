$219.37 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $219.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.42 million and the highest is $221.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $195.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $899.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.78 million to $904.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $951.38 million, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $965.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kadant has a 1 year low of $167.40 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

