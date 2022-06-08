$237.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $237.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.10 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $224.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.03 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

