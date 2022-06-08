2,564 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $264.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

