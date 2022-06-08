$28.83 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $150.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $175.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $495.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 447,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,973. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

