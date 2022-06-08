$299.68 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to report $299.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.49 million and the highest is $301.36 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $302.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

In related news, Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $411,157.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,011 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 77,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

