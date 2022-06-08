$36.38 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $164.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.92 million to $182.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $162.36 million to $238.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $515.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

