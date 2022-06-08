$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) to announce $4.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Exelon reported sales of $7.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 273,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13. Exelon has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

