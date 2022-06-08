412,500 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 412,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,000. Twitter makes up approximately 0.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.37.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. 118,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,158,048. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,764 shares of company stock worth $20,612,021 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

