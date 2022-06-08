4,260 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Standex International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

