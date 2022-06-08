490,712 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Solus Alternative Asset Management LP

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,271,000. TotalEnergies accounts for about 5.3% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TTE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.
TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
