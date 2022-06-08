$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PG&E’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. PG&E posted sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year sales of $22.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.74 billion to $23.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,689,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

