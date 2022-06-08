$513.30 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will announce $513.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.60 million and the lowest is $506.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $498.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,700,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.99. 1,010,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,914. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

