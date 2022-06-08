5,341 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,019,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 955.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 526,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after buying an additional 476,305 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 339,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,327,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

