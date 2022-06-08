53,871 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,943,000. Ferrari comprises about 2.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.09.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.