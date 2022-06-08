53,871 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,943,000. Ferrari comprises about 2.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.09.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
