55,000 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

