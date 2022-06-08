$555.17 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $555.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.60 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $499.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

