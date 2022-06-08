$591.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to post sales of $591.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $592.40 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $515.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UCTT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 358,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

