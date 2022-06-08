6,076 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,076 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 138,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

