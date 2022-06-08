$658.38 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will post sales of $658.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.50 million to $662.45 million. ManTech International posted sales of $648.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

