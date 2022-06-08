7,800 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,139,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

NYSE:KRC opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

