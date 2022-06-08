$786.03 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $786.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $749.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 845,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

