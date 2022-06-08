$805.24 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report sales of $805.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.80 million and the highest is $806.83 million. Roku posted sales of $645.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,722,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,595. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.31. Roku has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

