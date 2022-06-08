$886.43 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to announce $886.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.00 million and the highest is $901.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,824. OneMain has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

