935,225 Shares in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 935,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 4.52% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACI opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

