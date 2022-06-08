99,210 Shares in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.10% of Sigma Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGML. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

SGML opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

