ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

