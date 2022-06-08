Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

