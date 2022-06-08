Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

