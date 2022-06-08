ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) vs. Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Head-To-Head Comparison

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

42.7% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 37.47% 0.75% 0.16% Orion Office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.78 $33.92 million $0.47 20.85 Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 9.12 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.88%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Orion Office REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.