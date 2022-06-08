Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $188.50. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $158.47 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

