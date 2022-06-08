AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will report $23.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.56 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $24.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $109.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.48 million to $109.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.14 million, with estimates ranging from $131.95 million to $132.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

ATY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 99,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

