Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 60,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.32% of Black Hills worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

