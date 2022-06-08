Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,489 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.