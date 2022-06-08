Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AAR were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,186,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $984,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

AIR stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.