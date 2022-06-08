Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $13.11 Million Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 3.38% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $14,561,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 152,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

ACTD opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

ACTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

