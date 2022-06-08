adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $203.62

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.62 and traded as low as $194.50. adidas shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.06.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.