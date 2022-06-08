Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.98. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.86 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.