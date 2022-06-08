AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 425,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,663. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.