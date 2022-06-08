Aeon Tops 1-Day Volume of $486.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $486.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 79% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00608688 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

