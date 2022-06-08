AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.00

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 195429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.90.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

