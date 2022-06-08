AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 3.7%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.41 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 2,212,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,292,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £78.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.61.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

