AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 3.7%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.41 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 2,212,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,292,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £78.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.61.
AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)
Read More
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for AfriTin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfriTin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.