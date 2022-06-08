Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

A stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.95. 17,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,931. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

