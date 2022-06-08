Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

MIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MIMO opened at $3.26 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Airspan Networks will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airspan Networks news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of Airspan Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

