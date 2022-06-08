Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

