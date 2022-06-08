Akropolis (AKRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.74 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.15 or 0.99912956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

