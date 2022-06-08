Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $912,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,342.07. 44,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,415.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,648.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

